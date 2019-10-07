Rochester man comes to the aid of injured police officer

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Lydell Weatherspoon was visiting friends just a couple houses away where a Officer Dennison Wright was attacked. Without hesitation he answered the distressed officer’s call for help.

“When I got a little closer to the house I could hear someone inside yelling for help,” said Lydell Weatherspoon.

Wright suffered multiple stab wounds while responding to a domestic disturbance at a Peck Street home last week. The officer was badly wounded and in need of help.

“Once I got in the officer said help,” said Weatherspoon. “I immediately took a step toward the officer and the guy on the ground. He had him pinned down and I called out. Listen. Stop moving. Not to the officer but the guy calming him down. He tried to struggle a little bit. Once he heard my voice he stopped and just laid there.”

Weatherspoon said he saw blood everywhere but knew he had to keep calm. He said he knew Wright’s life was in danger.

“That’s when I could see the officer in real distress, ” said Weatherspoon. “I was on the phone with dispatch and I immediately told them officer down. Officer needs assistance. He needs help real bad.”

Weatherspoon said even though Wright was badly injured he continued to make sure the person he was detaining didn’t hurt anyone else.

“He had one knee in him and his two hands holding him down pinned against the sofa, said Weatherspoon. “The guy couldn’t get up and do anything. He couldn’t even move. Again that showed remarkable strength from the officer to be able to do that in that moment of his trauma situation. It surprised me.”

Because of Wright’s willingness to protect others even while he was injured Weatherspoon said he was glad to help him in his time of need.

“That officer showed me a lot of courage,” said Weatherspoon. “I thank God everyday that I did what I did because it’s individuals like him that create individuals like me. Because if he is willing to put his life on the line to serve and protect why can’t we all do it for each other.”

Chief La’Ron Singletary said because of the incident there will be two officers assigned to each patrol car.

Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Officials say additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.