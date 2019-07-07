Rochester man charged with DWI after striking pedestrian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man was arrested and charged with DWI and vehicular assault in the first degree after striking a pedestrian on Sunday in Rochester on South Clinton Avenue.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers identified the driver of the striking vehicle as 33-year-old Christopher Evans.

Officers located Evans off scene and detained him.