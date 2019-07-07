Rochester man charged with DWI after striking pedestrian

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man was arrested and charged with DWI and vehicular assault in the first degree after striking a pedestrian on Sunday in Rochester on South Clinton Avenue.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers identified the driver of the striking vehicle as 33-year-old Christopher Evans.

Officers located Evans off scene and detained him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss