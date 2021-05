ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A Rochester man is in custody after a triple shooting Saturday night.

Rochester Police say 36-year-old Theron Robinson was arrested after three men were shot on Salina St. Robinson faces multiple of Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is currently in the Monroe County Jail.

A 42-year-old and 34-year-old victims both remain in critical condition. Another 42-year-old victim was treated and released.