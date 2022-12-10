Images of the M-11 9mm found after it was ditched by a fleeing suspect early Saturday.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday.

According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.

Assault in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Obstructing Governmental Admin, a Class A Misdemeanor

At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Ithaca Police were dispatched to an incident between a man and woman in the area of State St. and Plain St in Ithaca.

As police were arriving on the scene they were made aware that the individual, now known as Carpenter, may be in possession of a firearm.

Officers tried to stop Carpenter when they arrived on the scene, but he ran, leading police on a chase through a backyard on West Seneca St.

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Officers and New York State Police were able to set up a perimeter in the area.

Police say that a short time after he had initially fled, Carpenter emerged on North Meadow Street where he was safely taken into custody without injury.

Police say they conducted a search of the area where Carpenter ran through, and found a loaded M-11 9mm firearm on the ground.

It was discovered that Carpenter is a convicted felon and doesn’t have a pistol permit.

Carpenter was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.