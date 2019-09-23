Rochester man arrested for stabbing roommate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering after having been stabbed during an argument with his roommate on Sunday evening.

Rochester Police officers say the incident took place on Murray Street at around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, 37, with a puncture wound to his torso.

AMR transported the victim to URMC. Medical personnel said his injuries are minor and he’s expected to recover.

Officers arrested 29-year-old John Kelly, of Rochester, and charged him with assault in the third degree. Kelly is expected to be arraigned in City Court on Monday morning.