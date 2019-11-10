Rochester man arrested for overnight stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering after a stabbing took place overnight on Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers were called to the 200 block of South Goodman Street where they located the victim, 30, who had stab wounds to his upper body.

Officers said the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to officers, a 41-year-old man from Rochester was arrested in connection to this crime and charges are pending.