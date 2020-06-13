Rochester man arrested for fatal shooting from late May

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – A 26-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Rochester that took place in late May.

Rochester Police officers have arrested Jeremiah Barley of Rochester for murder in the 2nd degree and he was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the Rochester Police Department’s SWAT team, Tactical Unit and Major Crimes

Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Parkway and that’s when officers arrested Barley.

Barley was arrested for the fatal shooting of Rochester native Dakota Podlaski, 20, back on May 27 in the area of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed Podlaski was not Barley’s intended victim.