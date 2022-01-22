Rochester man arrested for attempted robbery after foot chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident is facing charges after an attempted robbery on Park Avenue Friday night.

Police say 31 year old Marcus Tookes attempted to forcefully steal a purse on the 200 block of Park Avenue just after 11pm. After being unsuccessful, Tookes fled on foot. Officers responding to the area spotted the suspect and he fled on foot again. He was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

Tookes is charged with Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree, as well as Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree form an incident on December 10th.