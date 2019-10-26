Rochester man arrested after standoff with RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A standoff took place outside a Rochester home on Rosalind Street off of Thurston Road early Saturday morning.

Rochester Police officers received notice of a domestic incident and that a 31-year-old Rochester man was in possession of a handgun on Rosalind Street just before 5 a.m.

Officers said after many unsuccessful attempts to call the male suspect out of the house the SWAT Team was called.

Officers were able to safely remove the suspect from the house and placed him into custody.

Rosalind Street reopened shortly before 9 a.m.