ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello.

New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly aggressive messages.

On January 4, Girard allegedly identified himself before making “several direct threats” towards county employees and Bello.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police investigated, and police say they discovered a video of Girard is seen pointing a gun, unprovoked, at an individual outside of a gas station.

Police arrested Girard on Saturday. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police then searched Girard’s home, at which point he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.