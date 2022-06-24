ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A movie filmed and set entirely in flour city will debut Friday at the Little Theater on East Avenue.

Tahara, a coming-of-age comedy, follows inseparable best friends Carrie Lowstein and Hannah Rosen as they navigate the suicide of their Hebrew school classmate, Samantha Goldstein.

The girls attend the funeral and “teen talk back” events designed to allow them to process their grief through their faith. When the two engage in a kissing exercise, Carrie unlocks feelings that shake her world up. Tahara explores the toxic friendships, wavering faith, and social status of teenagers.

Written by Rochestarian Jess Zeidman, the film was shot in 2019 at Temple Beth El on Winton Road. It was completed in 2020, but only hit theaters this month.

See the full schedule and trailer for Tahara at TheLittle.org.

The movie currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 28 critics. The film is currently set to run Friday, June 24 through Thursday, June 30, with an extension possible.

After Friday’s 6:45 p.m. showing, Zeidman will be hosting a Q & A at The Little Theater.

The Little is an independent movie theater focusing on foreign and American independent films, as well as visual arts. In addition to their theaters and concessions stand, The Little Café offers casual lunch fare and regular live music.