Rochester leading the way as “Snowiest City”…

After another healthy shot of snow this weekend, Rochester is cruising toward being not only the snowiest city in New York, but the snowiest city in the United States.

Our weekend snow puts the airport at 58.6″ on the season, more than a full foot ahead of 2nd place Syracuse. That makes Rochester one of the snowiest cities in the whole country this season, top of the mountain for cities with a population of at least 100,000. Oddly enough, Rochester’s current snow total isn’t THAT unusual. We’re currently running a foot above “average”, but certainly not an amount that is unprecedented. Much of our current title lends itself to what has been a relatively tame Winter across much of the United States.

It seems hard to believe we’ve had almost 60″ already, largely because it hasn’t stuck around long after falling. Most of the snow this Winter has been followed by warmer air that melts it away quickly. The lack of prolonged cold or extended periods of snow on the ground makes our snow total feel somewhat deceptive, and more warmth is anticipated later this week.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil