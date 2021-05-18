Rochester leaders hold first universal basic income committee meeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Maylor Lovely Warren was joined Tuesday by other local leaders for the city’s first universal basic income committee meeting.

The committee was tasked to explore the implementation of reparations and a universal basic income program for Rochester. Those involved say this is a unique possible opportunity that should not be dismissed.

“This is an opportunity for parents to lift as they climb, build generational wealth, or through the universal basic income, a way for parents to not have the stress of trying to make ends meet and trying to focus on taking care of their children,” Warren said.

The committee will review existing reparations pilots in other cities across the country to see how similar programs can be developed for Rochester.