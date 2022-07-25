ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was invited to help cut the ribbon today to celebrate the opening of a new facility for the Latina-owned real estate firm R Realty Rochester.

This new facility has been 13 months in the making, giving a once-empty property a full transformation.

During the event, Mayor Evans noted the importance of providing housing security in the Rochester community, which is something R Realty hopes to support with this business expansion.

This business opened in 2019, and has grown to 11 real estate agents.

R Realty plans to hold consulting classes and weekly pop up shops to support business owners and those looking to buy a home.