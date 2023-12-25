This event is organized by the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition which focuses on the 7 principles, or the Nguzo Saba which is central to Kwanzaa. RKC is hosting this event to highlight the achievements of the community, honor ancestors, celebrate the elders that founded Kwanzaa in Rochester, and to uplift the youth.

Kwanzaa is derived from the phrase Matunda ya Kwanzaa, which is a Swahili phrase that means “fruit fruits.” First Fruits festivals throughout Afrika traditionally celebrate the best of the community and its achievements each year. Kwanzaa celebrates the best of Afrikan Culture in Rochester and the Afrikan Diaspora. The RKC will have music, food, dance and more.

For more information on Kwanzaa celebrations in the area click here.