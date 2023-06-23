ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 20th edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival sounds off Friday night with a power-packed line-up.

The 2023 festival runs from June 23 through July 1 and features such headliners as Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Keb’ Mo’, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Artimus Pyle Band, Omara Portuondo, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Bonnie Raitt.

Here’s the opening day schedule of performances:

Friday, June 23 full schedule

DateTimeArtistCostShowVenue
2023-06-234:30 PMCSE Music School BandFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-235:15 PMHoneoye Falls Lima High School Jazz BandFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-235:45 PMDeanna Witkowski Plays Mary Lou WilliamsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-236:00 PMOkanClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMontage Music Hall
2023-06-236:00 PMMatthew WhitakerClub Pass or $35/doorClub Pass SeriesKilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-236:00 PMEastman Youth Jazz Orchestra With Herb SmithFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-236:00 PMAll in Brass BandFreeFree ShowsRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-236:00 PMHelen Sung Quartet+Club Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesWilder Room
2023-06-236:15 PMGabrielle CavassaClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMax of Eastman Place
2023-06-236:30 PMChris Minh Doky All StarsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTheater at Innovation Square
2023-06-237:00 PMiGNiTE Reggae BandFreeFree ShowsWegmans Pavilion
2023-06-237:00 PMNellie McKayClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesThe Little Theatre – Roots & Americana Series
2023-06-237:00 PMSteve Smith & Vital InformationClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTemple Theater
2023-06-237:30 PMTom Guarna TrioClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesChrist Church – Global Jazz Now
2023-06-237:30 PMEldorado Slim Featuring Scott Sharrard of Little FeatFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-237:45 PMDeanna Witkowski Plays Mary Lou WilliamsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-238:00 PMPat Metheny Side-Eye$83/$73/$63/$43 + $7 service chargesHeadliner Series – TicketedKodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
2023-06-238:30 PMBassel & The SupernaturalsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-238:30 PMChris Minh Doky All StarsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTheater at Innovation Square
2023-06-239:00 PMMatthew WhitakerClub Pass or $35/doorClub Pass SeriesKilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-239:00 PMiGNiTE Reggae BandFreeFree ShowsWegmans Pavilion
2023-06-239:15 PMNellie McKayClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesThe Little Theatre – Roots & Americana Series
2023-06-239:15 PMSteve Smith & Vital InformationClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTemple Theater
2023-06-239:30 PMTom Guarna TrioClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesChrist Church – Global Jazz Now
2023-06-239:30 PMEldorado Slim Featuring Scott Sharrard of Little FeatFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-2310:00 PMOkanClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMontage Music Hall
2023-06-2310:00 PMGabrielle CavassaClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMax of Eastman Place
2023-06-2310:00 PMBassel & The SupernaturalsClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-2310:00 PMHelen Sung Quartet+Club Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesWilder Room
2023-06-2310:30 PMJam Session with Mike CottoneFreeJam SessionsHyatt Regency Rochester Astor on Main – Squeezers Jam Sessions

For a full list of performances, check out the official site.