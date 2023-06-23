Producers of the festival said that the headliners are in a hybrid model: some free, some ticketed. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 20th edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival sounds off Friday night with a power-packed line-up.

The 2023 festival runs from June 23 through July 1 and features such headliners as Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Keb’ Mo’, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Artimus Pyle Band, Omara Portuondo, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Bonnie Raitt.

Here’s the opening day schedule of performances:

Friday, June 23 full schedule

For a full list of performances, check out the official site.