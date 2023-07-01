ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After nine days of music, the Rochester International Jazz Festival has concluded Saturday night.

To mark the day, we thought we’d take a stroll down memory lane.

The Jazz Festival was founded in 2002, amassing a crowd of just about 15,000 people. Fast forward decades later, and the event brings in over 200,000 music lovers from around the globe.

News 8 spoke with the festival producers, who say the past 20 years have gone by in the blink of an eye, but they can’t wait for the next 20.

“We have a great team, so you plan a lot, but you just sit back and watch this community. There’s people that become friends at this festival, there’s people that got married at this festival. It’s just about the music. Creativity brings out the best in people,” says Marc Iacona, Co-Producer, and Executive Director.

This year’s festival featured 300 shows and over 1,700 artists.

Closing out the event tonight was Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5.