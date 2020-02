ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds of athletes from across New York came to Rochester this weekend to compete in the 2020 Special Olympics New York Winter Games.

The state’s best took on six winter sports. Athletes competed in figure skating, floor hockey, skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding.

The Special Olympics started in the 1960s with the goal of “promoting respect, inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.”