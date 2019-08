ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Caribbean Festival kicked off on Saturday afternoon in Rochester at Brown Square Park on Verona Street.

This is the 35th year for the festival and there were a number of musical performances including international Reggae artist, Tarrus Riley backed by Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band and Soca artist Rupee.

The festival opens the Rochester community to Caribbean food, art, music, and more family-fun activities.

