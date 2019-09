ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Hundreds gathered in downtown Rochester on Saturday morning for the third annual Suffragist City Parade. This year’s theme was “We the People… Equality for the People!”

The parade coincides with the induction of the latest class into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Organizers said it’s not only a way to celebrate Rochester’s legacy when it comes to civil rights, but also reminds people there’s still plenty of work to do.