ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has been chosen as the location for the third annual #DouglassWeek, celebrating the legacy of Frederick Douglass. This event is held every year in a different city and began on Monday in Rochester.

Douglass, an abolitionist, author, and orator recognized as a leader in the modern civil rights movement, lived in Rochester for 25 years before moving to Washington, D.C., in 1872. Regarding Rochester, Douglass was documented saying, “I shall always feel more at home there than anywhere else in the country.”

On Wednesday, organizers announced some of the key events for this week and shared the importance of celebrating Douglass’s legacy.

Kenneth B. Morris Jr., Douglass’s descendant, says, “he would move the family to Rochester, New York, and really begin what I consider his most important work, and that is the abolition of slavery. And we would be a very different country today if Frederick Douglass would not have come back to the United States and spent time here at Rochester.”

The inaugural #DouglassWeek celebration took place in Ireland in 2021, and last year was in Washington, D.C.

In Rochester, the celebration began on Monday, with more than 40 events going on until Sunday, July 16.

For a full list of events and more information, visit the #DouglassWeek website.