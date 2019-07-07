Rochester holds convention for those visually impaired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) The American Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired held its annual convention in downtown Rochester on Saturday. More than 1,200 people and more than 250 guide dogs attended the conference.

The purpose was to promote the independence, dignity, and advancement of people who are blind and have visual impairments.

Members from all walks of life ranging in age from teens to senior citizens were in attendance.

Organizers said it goes a long way to building community and advancing technology.