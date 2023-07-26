ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — According to doctors, Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA player Lebron James is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday during basketball practice at USC.

Health officials are now working to learn more about how and why this happened to a seemingly healthy athlete.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game. With this happening to a younger athlete, local healthcare professionals say prevention methods could help.

Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure and the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Rochester Regional Health says checking in with your primary physician regularly and knowing your family’s history could be key to catching anything serious early.

“The best thing I tell particularly parents looking at their kids about to enroll in fall sports is just knowing your family history the best you can and knowing there are things that should set things apart in your family that are different from others,” says Feitell.

Additionally, he suggests people get certified in CPR to help if any situation arises.

“If you haven’t gotten your CPR training go and get your training. A lot of firehouses. We offer it here at Rochester General Hospital. There are courses all around where you can get the basics down and know what to do in an environment like this.”

To learn more about where you can get your CPR certification, you can visit Rochester Regional Health online or the Red Cross website.

A family spokesperson confirms that Bronny James has been moved out of the intensive care unit.