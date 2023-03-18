ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling all golf players: the Rochester Golf Expo is teeing off this weekend!

If this warmer weather has you dreaming of playing on the green, then Bill Gray’s Iceplex might be a good place to start.

The complex offers an indoor driving range and free 20-minute lessons. The event also features photo-ops with the Wanamaker Trophy, awarded to the winner of the PGA Championship.

Chris Woodworth, the event organizer and the Executive Director of Bill Gray’s say that that’s not all — the expo also supports a good cause.

“We’re all about giving back to the community. We have two charitable partners for this, RDGA and first tee of western new York. Both organizations do a lot of grassroots initiatives in the golf community,” Woodworth said. “We’re actually raising some funds here through a long putt contest.”

Organizers added that there are activities for golfers of all ages, and a variety of retailers.

The expo will open back up tomorrow at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.