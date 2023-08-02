ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The anticipated nurses’ strike at Rochester General Hospital is set to begin Thursday after negotiations between Rochester Regional Health and the nurses’ union ended without resolution Wednesday.

In a statement Thursday, RRH says they are “disappointed” they are not able to make more progress and avoid the strike, scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

In a statement issued Sunday, executives with Rochester Regional Health and Rochester General Hospital say negotiations with the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals have been ongoing since October, noting 15 bargaining sessions regarding staffing, wages, and working conditions so far and their disappointment with the outcome, stating, in part:

“Despite making progress in the negotiations, RUNAP’s leadership has decided to strike from 7:00 AM Thursday, August 3, through 7:00 AM Saturday, August 5. This disappointing decision could hurt our nurses, the hospital, and the community. We don’t want a strike, and don’t believe anything we have done at the bargaining table warrants a strike.“

RGH says they are “fully prepared” so customers can keep planned procedures and appointments. They add the Emergency Department will remain open.