Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus offers up “Treasured Traditions”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will present “Treasured Traditions” this Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, at the Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester.

Saturday’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s performance is at 3:00 p.m.

Artistic Director Wilson Southerland and Marketing Director Kennan Beckstrand discussed the show and what audiences can expect Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“I’m not a native of Rochester, so for me, I look for those moments of warm cups of cheer on these cold winter nights and this concert ‘Treasured Traditions’ offers just that!” said Southerland. “We have a mix of secular and sacred songs, arrangements that you might know, and some that you might not. We have a wonderful arrangement of the ‘Nutcracker Suite’ with new words. We have a song called ‘Jingle Bells, Sort Of’ which is a take on Jingle Bells and a fun arrangement of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ called ‘The Twelve Days After Christmas.’ So, some new things in the mix there. In addition, we’re welcoming the Flower City Pride Band, the dancing Rochettes who are comprised of members of the chorus. I held auditions for some of the chorus members to offer their own solos, so those will be on the program as well. The pianist and I, Ben Meixell, will offer some forehand duet arrangements. And of course, we always welcome Kat Hardesty, our signer to the program.”

In addition to his marketing duties, Beckstrand is also a member of the chorus. “This show has just a lot of emotion attached to it,” he said. “We’re singing songs that incorporate Jewish traditions into the Christian Christmas and it just unites the community, not only with our voices singing together, but it brings the community in and you can sit and tap your toe, sing along, laugh and just have a wonderful moment reflecting on some of those wonderful treasured traditions that we all hold dear and near to our hearts at this time of the year.”

Beckstrand said there will also be a toy drive with the performances. “We ask all of the participants coming to our concert, members of the audience, anyone who would like to drop off a toy to please bring a toy because this is a time of the year that we think of those children who need something special and it’s an opportunity for us to all give back to this community that gives so much to all of us.”

Southerland added, “I think that the Rochester Gay Men’s is for all people. This is a family-friendly evening of entertainment and like Kennan said, toe-tapping, singing along. I think one of the things we talk about in the chorus is that as individuals we have the chance to be part of something bigger than ourselves and I think you feel that from the audience as well.”

Get your tickets at the door, from a Chorus member, or online at The RGMC website.