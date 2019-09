WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds flocked to the Rochester Garlic Festival this past weekend at the Webster Rec Center. The festival offered a number of indoor and outdoor vendors with garlic cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, garlic-themed arts and crafts, and more.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admissions cost $5 and proceeds will benefit the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester.