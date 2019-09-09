Rochester Garlic Festival supports Miracle Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Garlic Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, at the Webster Parks and Recreation Center on Chiyoda Drive.

The Festival will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Proceeds from the Festival will support the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester, which provides people with developmental, physical or intellectual disabilities a barrier-free, safe, accessible place to experience the health benefits and joy of play through baseball, other team sports, and adaptive recreational equipment.

Miracle Field Board of Directors President Ron Kampff and Miracle Field Director Katie Kovar discussed this year’s event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

In addition to garlic — LOTS of garlic — there will also be music and entertainment for children making this a fun, family event.

Purchase your tickets at the door, using cash or credit.

For more information, visit the Rochester Garlic Festival website.

For more information about the Miracle Field, visit the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester website.