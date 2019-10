FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, a man plays a game at the Paris Games Week in Paris. The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players. (AP Photo/Kamil […]

The third annual Rochester Game Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s MAGIC Center.

The festival will feature over 50 different developers and organizations with live gaming.

Peter Lazarski (Imaginary Monsters) and Dan Letzring (Letiman Games), the keynote speakers, will talk about the importance of community in game development.

The festival is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.