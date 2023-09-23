ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The last day of the Rochester Fringe Festival is Saturday and the day will start out with fun activities for the whole family starting with pumpkin painting at the Speigelgarden at the corner of Gibbs Street and E Main Street from noon until 2 p.m. The cost is $4 per pumpkin and you can pay at the door.

Another fun attraction is Kids Chalk Art at the Spiegelgarden from 12-3 p.m. Disco Kids will return but this time it’ll be held outside from 12:30-2 p.m. on One Fringe Place. Organizers say this event is free and that Disco Kids is not a silent disco for kids. No headphones are required.

The Fringe Street Beat will also return Saturday as the best teams show off their best moves while the DJ brings the beats. This event is free. Trials will run from 1-3:30 p.m. The finals are from 4-5:30 p.m. All dance lovers are welcome to attend and it’ll be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Court Street in Rochester.

Below is the full schedule for the Rochester Fringe Festival:

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

9:45am-9:46am • Say Cheese The Little • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

10:00am-10:40am • Out of Sync The Little • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

10:00am-9:00pm • Living Room by Arkhé The Little • FREE • Multidisciplinary

11:00am-12:00pm • Identity: Screening + Q&A CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater • $5.00 • Visual Arts & Film

11:00am-1:00pm • Ranked The Theater At Innovation Square • Standard: $12.00 , Students (w/ ID): $10.00 • Theatre

11:30am-12:15pm • RITPO – Chamber Music Showcase The Little • FREE • Music

11:30am-12:20pm • Just A Little Scary Show! School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre • $10.00 • Comedy

12:00pm-12:30pm • Port-A-Globe Punch and Judy School of the Arts: Club SOTA • $5.00 • Kids Fringe

CANCELLED 12:00pm-1:00pm • Farcical Fantasies: Episodes from a Diary School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre • $10.00 • Comedy

12:00pm-2:00pm • Pumpkin Painting Spiegelgarden • $4.00 • Kids Fringe

12:00pm-3:00pm • Kids Chalk Art Spiegelgarden • FREE • Kids Fringe

SOLD OUT 12:30pm-1:15pm • Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

12:30pm-2:00pm • Disco Kids Spiegelgarden • FREE • Kids Fringe

12:50pm-1:20pm • Brick City Boppers Showcase The Little • FREE • Dance

1:00pm-2:00pm • Cirque 101 Workshop Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance: Baden Street Settlement Gymnasium • FREE • Kids Fringe

1:00pm-2:00pm • It’s Up in the Air! School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre • $15.00 • Theatre

1:00pm-2:15pm • Wander and Wonder Rochester Museum and Science Center • FREE • Dance

1:00pm-5:30pm • Fringe Street Beat Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park • FREE • Dance

1:00pm-9:00pm • Peter Pincus RIT City Art Space • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

1:30pm-1:45pm • Chinese Dance Showcase The Little • FREE • Dance

SOLD OUT 1:30pm-2:15pm • Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

2:00pm-3:00pm • ROCeltic: Hybridity, Identity, and Roving Irishness School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre • $10.00 • Dance

2:00pm-3:00pm • Shootin’ Starz Fashion Showcase CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage • Standard: $10.00 , Kids 12 And Under: $5.00 • Multidisciplinary

2:00pm-3:00pm • Stages of the Game Teen Improv Troupe MuCCC • $15.00 • Comedy

2:00pm-3:00pm • Tap! Pop! Click! Patter! Shake! CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater • Standard: $15.00 , Seniors: $10.00 , Veterans: $10.00 , Kids 12 And Under: $10.00 • Dance

2:00pm-3:15pm • Circus of Play Roc City Circus • $18.00 • Multidisciplinary

2:15pm-3:00pm • WADAIKO Performance The Little • FREE • Music

2:30pm-3:10pm • 1st Impressions School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre • $13.00 • Theatre

SOLD OUT 2:30pm-3:45pm • Circolombia: Corazon Spiegeltent • Standard: $35.00 , VIP Booths (Seat 6): $157.00 , Kids 12 And Under: $25.00 • Multidisciplinary

SOLD OUT 3:00pm-3:45pm • Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

3:00pm-4:00pm • 3 Magic Wishes with Jordan Rooks The Theater At Innovation Square • Standard: $20.00 , Students (w/ ID): $10.00 • Comedy

3:00pm-4:00pm • Camp Bushwhacked Spiegelgarden • $28.00 • Comedy

3:00pm-4:00pm • Desperadoes: A Comedy about the ‘Wild West’ of Job-Hunting School of the Arts: Club SOTA • $16.00 • Comedy

3:00pm-4:00pm • Garth Fagan Dance Garth Fagan Dance Studio • $25.00 • Dance

3:30pm-4:15pm • Photonic Brass Eastman School of Music: Courtyard at Miller Center • FREE • Music

3:30pm-4:30pm • Goddess Out of Exile MuCCC • $10.00 • Theatre

3:45pm-4:00pm • Velocity Performance The Little • FREE • Dance

3:45pm-5:00pm • Healthcare Coverage For All! First Universalist Church • FREE • Theatre

4:00pm-4:45pm • Choreomania School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre • $12.00 • Dance

4:00pm-5:00pm • Catharsis Time 2.0 The Focus Theater • $10.00 • Comedy

4:00pm-5:00pm • Connie Fredericks-Malone: Alone With My Music CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage • $15.00 • Music

4:00pm-5:00pm • Once Upon A Cabaret School of the Arts: Ensemble Theatre • Standard: $10.00 , Kids 12 And Under: $5.00 • Music

4:30pm-6:00pm • Alice By Heart CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater • $25.00 • Theatre

5:00pm-5:45pm • Adele in Berlin MuCCC • $15.00 • Theatre

5:00pm-6:00pm • 3 Magic Wishes with Jordan Rooks The Theater At Innovation Square • Standard: $20.00 , Students (w/ ID): $10.00 • Comedy

SOLD OUT 5:00pm-6:00pm • Camp Bushwhacked: Boozy Edition Spiegelgarden • $45.00 • Comedy

5:00pm-6:00pm • Far From Home The Little • FREE • Music

5:30pm-6:00pm • The Unluckiest Corner Parcel 5 • $18.00 • Spoken Word

5:30pm-6:30pm • Mind Reader School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre • $15.00 • Multidisciplinary

6:00pm-6:50pm • stARTment. Rochester Contemporary Art Center • FREE • Theatre

SOLD OUT 6:00pm-7:00pm • Afternoon Seance with the Fantastic Fox Sisters School of the Arts: Club SOTA • $15.00 • Theatre

6:00pm-7:00pm • The Best of the Focus Theater The Focus Theater • $15.00 • Comedy

CANCELLED 6:00pm-7:00pm • The History of Drag, Part 1 School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre • $20.00 • Multidisciplinary

CANCELLED 6:00pm-10:00pm • AstroFringe Parcel 5 • FREE • Multidisciplinary

SOLD OUT 6:30pm-7:15pm • Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

6:30pm-7:30pm • Indigo Breeze Band CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage • $15.00 • Music

6:30pm-7:30pm • Lunatics Lounge, Live MuCCC • $7.00 • Comedy

6:30pm-7:30pm • Motha Has Lived: Almost A Memoir Geva Theatre Center • $15.00 • Theatre

6:30pm-7:30pm • The Vole Sisters Invite You To a Peculiar & Intimate Evening of Mystic Spiritualism The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box • $18.00 • Comedy

6:45pm-7:30pm • Small Mallet Ensemble The Little • FREE • Music

CANCELLED 7:00pm-7:55pm • Tremble on the Mountain School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre • $16.00 • Theatre

SOLD OUT 7:00pm-8:00pm • The 24-Hour Plays Writers & Books • $25.00 • Theatre

7:00pm-8:15pm • My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater • $15.00 • Theatre

7:00pm-8:25pm • Charming Disaster’s Musical Séance Spiegeltent • Standard: $33.00 , VIP Booths (Seat 6): $174.00 • Music

7:15pm-7:30pm • Blowing Off The Lake Spiegelgarden • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

7:30pm-8:13pm • Boo! A Madea Halloween Spiegelgarden • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

SOLD OUT 7:30pm-8:15pm • Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

7:30pm-8:30pm • Stand-Up Through the Ages School of the Arts: Club SOTA • $12.00 • Comedy

7:30pm-8:30pm • Thank You Kiss Presents: Late Expectations The Focus Theater • $15.00 • Comedy

SOLD OUT 7:30pm-8:45pm • Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and More Eastman School of Music: Kilbourn Hall • $10.00 • Music

7:55pm-7:56pm • Say Cheese The Little • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

8:00pm-8:30pm • Bad Auditions By Bad Actors The Little • FREE • Theatre

SOLD OUT 8:00pm-9:00pm • Bushwhacked Backyard Bonfire Spiegelgarden • $26.00 • Comedy

8:00pm-9:00pm • Helium Bubble CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage • $15.00 • Music

CANCELLED 8:00pm-9:00pm • The History of Drag, Part 1 School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre • $20.00 • Multidisciplinary

8:00pm-9:00pm • Journey through Middle Eastern Dance The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box • $8.00 • Dance

8:00pm-9:00pm • The Velvet Noose MuCCC • $15.00 • Theatre

8:00pm-10:00pm • Craig Walsh, MONUMENTS Third Presbyterian Church • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

8:30pm-9:30pm • Connect The Dots CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater • Standard: $15.00 , Students (w/ ID): $10.00 • Comedy

8:30pm-9:30pm • Mounting Washington: The Story of a Mountain & a Miracle School of the Arts: Ensemble Theatre • $20.00 • Spoken Word

8:30pm-9:30pm • Warhol: Bullet Karma Geva Theatre Center • $15.00 • Theatre

8:55pm-8:56pm • Say Cheese The Little • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

SOLD OUT 9:00pm-9:45pm • Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden • $31.00 • Comedy

9:00pm-10:00pm • The 24-Hour Plays Writers & Books • $25.00 • Theatre

9:00pm-10:00pm • Comedy On Deck Comes Inside School of the Arts: Club SOTA • $12.00 • Comedy

9:00pm-10:00pm • Rejects Anonymous The Focus Theater • $16.00 • Comedy

9:00pm-10:00pm • RIT Drag Club Presents: Fringe Drag Show The Little • FREE • Multidisciplinary

9:00pm-10:30pm • Shotspeare Spiegeltent • Standard: $40.00 , VIP Booths (Seat 6): $209.00 , Front Row: $46.00 • Comedy

9:15pm-10:54pm • Shaun of the Dead Spiegelgarden • FREE • Visual Arts & Film

11:00pm-2:00am • Silent Disco Spiegeltent • Standard: $19.00 , Students (w/ ID): $15.00 • Dance