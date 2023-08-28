ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “The Seven Wonders” will perform at the Great New York State Fair on Wednesday.

Organizers announced Rochester musician Danielle Ponder’s performance, set for Wednesday, was canceled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances.’

On the singer’s social media, Ponder said “Unfortunately I have to cancel our shows this week in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and the NY State Fair. […] I am not feeling well, and normally I would push through but my body is begging for a break.”

Ponder is set to perform at new venue Essex Rochester in October.

The Great State Fair performance will mark the second Syracuse gig for The Seven Wonders for August. The first, a rescheduled date after a crash that paralyzed one of the musicians in the band, Katy Eberts.

While Eberts recovers, Mel Muscarella will fill in for the interim.

The Seven Wonders will perform at the Great New York State Fair Wednesday, August 30 on the Chevy Court Stage at 1 p.m.