House fire broke out at a home on Post Avenue on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house fire broke out on Post Avenue on Thanksgiving day.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the home shortly before noon.

Appears to be insulation all over this firefighter pic.twitter.com/yB1MnmqEvM — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 26, 2020

The resident was not home when the fire broke out and returned home to find smoke in structure.

Officials determined the fire started in a rear bedroom on second floor. Unfortunately the home is not in habitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

