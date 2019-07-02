Rochester fire chief responds to dynamic staffing opposition

Tuesday, July 2 marks the second night for the city’s new staffing program for firefighters.

The city calls it “dynamic staffing.”

The program would close some fire houses on certain nights. It also moves firefighters to other stations in the area.

The plan went into effect on Monday, July 1.

Opponents worry that closed firehouses could threaten public safety, but Rochester fire chief Will Jackson denies that.

“Reviewing the data of RFD’s response times for service calls last evening it is clear that there was no impact on response times or public safety,” said Jackson in a statement.