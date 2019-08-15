Rochester family displaced after house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester family will be staying with relatives after a fire broke out at their home early Thursday morning on Evangeline Street.

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department said two adults and their son were alerted by smoke detectors at around 4:30 a.m.

The residents and their three dogs were able to exit the house safely.

RFD said the fire was accidental in nature and believe it was caused by electrical issues.

Fire crews said the fire started on the first floor and traveled to the second floor and the attic. Deputy Chief James McGowan said the house is no longer habitable.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house and the house next door sustained some bubbling and paint blackening.

RFD said no one was injured in the fire.