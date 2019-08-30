Rochester families returning home from Florida ahead of hurricane Dorian

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – The Labor Day weekend is bringing more than holiday travelers to the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Rochester families are coming home from Florida to escape hurricane Dorian.

“We heard that Port Lucie was going to be a direct hit,” said Beverly Provo. “We all traveled together. My daughter and her two kids and my other grand-daughter. We thought it would be better to be home and stay home.”

“The storm is a category 4 and our family has lost a home before,” said Mary Strange. “I thought it was best to get out while the getting was good.”

Strange said before she left St. Augustine there was a lot of chaos.

“There’s long lines at the gas station and three or four that I went to were out,” said Strange. “There are lines around the block. I got the last three cases of water at my Publix.”

While she has made it to safety she is hoping for the best. She also hopes people leave before an emergency evacuation is issued.

“It’s a very uncomfortable very chaotic place to be,” said Strange. “If they don’t get out in time its worse.”

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida by Governor Ron Desantis.