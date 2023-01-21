ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Panache Vintage and Finer Consignment hosted a dress drive on behalf of Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester (FGGR) Saturday.

FGGR is a charity that provides prom dresses and formalwear for over 200 high schools and special programs in the Upstate New York region and beyond.

The group ensures “that every young lady in the community has the opportunity to experience their high school prom feeling like a princess.”

Community members were invited to drop off prom dresses in good condition for their upcoming Prom Fair, where they help underprivileged girls be able to find the perfect dress for their high school prom.

Joan Lincoln is the President of Panache Vintage and Finer Consignment.

“I’ve been involved with the Fairy Godmothers of Rochester for years,” she told News 8. “Grateful that they reached out and have rejuvenated themselves with new directors and lots of volunteers, and apparently lots of beautiful dresses. It’s like we are ready for the red carpet for these girls. Long short glitter floral you name it it’s being donated today at Panache until 2 o’clock.”