Rochester Drug Co-Operative will no longer sell controlled pharmaceuticals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Drug Co-Operative, a local healthcare production company, announced Tuesday that it would no longer sell controlled pharmaceuticals.

Last April, two former company executives of the company faced federal charges and agreed to pay $20 million as part of a case brought by the federal government over its failure to report suspicious opioid drug orders from pharmacies.

Along with the $20 million fine over a five-year period, the company admitted to the failures and agreed to three years of independent compliance monitoring.

Tuesday, company officials said the specific drugs they will no longer sell represent a “relatively small percent of total sales,” they account for significant legal and compliance expenses.

“The ever-increasing expenses associated with the legal and regulatory compliance for this segment of drugs are simply not sustainable,” company officials said in a statement. We are grateful for the loyalty and patience our customers have shown as we have worked through this decision.”

