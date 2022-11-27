ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street.

Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated shortly before 5 p.m.

According to State Police, Washington eventually crashed into the front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.

Troopers located two loaded handguns inside the vehicle Washington was driving, and subsequently arrested him.

Washington was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, (for the extended magazine), one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, (previous conviction), aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, resisting arrest, and unlawful fleeing.

Washington was remanded to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment on November 28.