Rochester driver cited after crashing into police car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was driving her Chevy Tahoe SUV on Saturday evening when she collided with a Rochester Police Department patrol vehicle.

Officers said the crash took place in the area of Wilkins Street and North Street at around 11 p.m.

The RPD patrol vehicle was heading northbound on North Street with its emergency equipment activated.

According to officers, the driver of the Chevy made a left turn into the path of the patrol vehicle which caused the collision.

Officers said the driver of the Chevy, 27, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rochester General Hospital. She was issued multiple traffic citations.