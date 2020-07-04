Rochester driver arrested for leaving crash scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Denver Street and Parsells Avenue in Rochester on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said one of the vehicles involved left the scene and then returned. Two occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to officers, all occupants were able to be removed from their vehicles.

Officers arrested the driver who left the scene. RPD said the driver is a 28-year-old woman from Rochester.

Officers charged her with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.