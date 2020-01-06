Rochester deli operators plead guilty to food stamp fraud

The winds are finally calming down after a day where Rochester clocked in a wind gust of 40 mph.

It is a quiet one with overnight lows settling into the middle 20s. A storm system to our south in the Mid-Atlantic will bring some clouds for Tuesday, but that is about it as the precipitation will remain well to our south. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s. A quick moving surface low several hundred miles to our north in Canada will race eastward to drag a cold front across Western New York Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will mean a quick burst of snow to start Wednesday and breezy conditions (maybe another squall chance?). Temperatures will hold in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Expect only and inch or so at most locally with some heavier snow developing in lake-effect snow bands that set up for Syracuse/Oswego/Northern Wayne County. This batch of cold air will allow Rochester to get a rare below average low heading into Thursday, likely the coldest we'll have gotten all year with lows in the teens and single-digit wind chills. High pressure slides in Thursday allowing for a bit of clearing. Warm air will surge into New York and the Northeast Thursday night and Friday along a large area of moisture and rising motion that will make for a showery, windy, and warm Friday. This long boundary will set up somewhere across the Ohio Valley, through Central New York, and up into Maine along which will bring even more precipitation heading into Saturday.Models are starting to trend to a colder scenario for us which could mean a wintry, icy, snowy mess for Saturday and Sunday. It is still very early, but the surprising similarities between models can be interpreted as a sign of verification. With every model run we will learn more and based on trends we should have a good idea as to what will set up over the weekend. Regardless of type, there will be precipitation around for the second weekend of 2020.