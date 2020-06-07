1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester couple weds during pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Charyssa and Dustin Green are newlyweds who had big plans for their wedding today. But they didn’t want to let COVID-19 ruin their spirits, so they hosted a drive-by celebration on Saturday.

Parents, relatives and friends were invited to drive by their Rochester home, honking, offering sentiments and their congratulations.

The family and friends in the front lawn were dressed in full wedding attire.

“We were able to be outside with just the few of us, siblings and parents and one friend each,” Cheryl Ellsworth, the mother of the bride, said.

Elizabeth Morrow, one of Charyssa’s bridesmaids, was also a part of the planning — and it was a total surprise.

“She’s getting to marry her favorite person the love of her life, she gets to have her happily ever after,” Morrow said.

It even started to rain a little bit towards the end, but spirits were too high to let that get in the way of their joy.

“It’s nice to see that everyone to come out for the two minute drive, taking the time out of their day,” Ellsworth said.

Mr. and Mrs. Green have rescheduled their full wedding for September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss