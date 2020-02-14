Rochester company world-leader in manufacturing tactical radios

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday is World Radio Day. For many, radio means music, and that’s about it. But for employees at L3Harris, radios serve a much different purpose.

L3Harris’ facility in Rochester produced more than 100,000 military and public safety radios just this year.

“We’ve been doing it here for so long and we love that we’ve been able to grow the company and community around our radio and we love that we’ve been able to provide a valuable service to our first responders,” said Director of Public Management at L3Harris, Brian Wenink.

For over 60 years the company has produced tactical radios locally.

“What we produce here allows people that don’t have infrastructure like a broadcast tower or maybe you have to go anywhere in the world and bring that capability with them. They can take along Harris Radio and always be connected,” said Wenink.

Sally Rodriguez has worked with L3Harris assembling the radios for 12 years. She says that she and other employees pride themselves on turning out a reliable product for service members.

“It’s a very important product we’re doing for our customer. You know we’re saving lives, doing our part which is quality. Giving them something that actually works and you know they’re going to save someone else’s life as well,” said Rodriguez.

Radios produced at the facility are used by first responders globally — they’re shipped to more than 130 countries.

“We make radios for the entire world. We have supported customers here in the U.S. We’ve been supporting them for many many years but all across the world,” said Wenink.

This is the 11th year that World Radio Day has been celebrated.