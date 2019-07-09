Rochester City officials looking for ways to fund $2M soccer stadium project

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – City officials share more details about their plans to turn the soccer stadium into an all year training facility.

The vision for the city’s soccer stadium is to create an indoor sports training facility. A 25-thousand square foot building on the property will serve as the sight for the facility.

The building will house two basketball courts, batting cages, and a weight room. City council member Molly Clifford says she would love to see this project become a reality. However, she has some concerns.

“I think a number of my colleagues and I are concerned about it. On the one hand we do not want a vacant stadium. We want the stadium to be used,” said Clifford. ” On the other hand we do not want the taxpayers to foot the cost of owning and operating that stadium. So we are trying to keep a watchful eye on what the plan is.”

The estimated cost for the project is $2M and the city is unsure how they will fund the project. Currently they are looking at the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation for financial support.