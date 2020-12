ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot has announced he is running for reelection.

Lightfoot has been a member of the council for the past three years. He is also a former member of the Monroe County Legislators in the 27th district.

VP Lightfoot announces Re-Election Bid for City Council At-Large 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/838nnKTUwG — Willie J. Lightfoot (@WLightfoot4U) December 28, 2020

“I have been born and raised in this community. I love this community and if allowed by the people, I would be honored to serve them for another four years.”

— City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot