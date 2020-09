ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester church continued a back-to-school tradition. The Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosted a backpack giveaway on Sunday morning. This was the seventh year the church held the event.

Leaders said despite the changes to the school year, parents and children still need a hand in getting ready for class.

In addition to the school supplies, the church provided gently-used clothing and shoes for families.