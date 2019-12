From all of us in the News 8 Weather Center, we wish you the very best this holiday season and a New Year filled with much good health, peace, and many blessings.

Clouds earlier today have moved out and sunny skies took over. Skies remain clear through sunset.A large storm system that brought snow to California, New Mexico, and Arizona will be working its way into the Midwest this afternoon. The large storm system will push into the Great Lakes overnight into Sunday and the extending warm front will stretch into Western New York Sunday. Expect a quiet morning with increasing clouds wand temperatures starting around freezing. Warmer air moves in and rain showers spread across New York State by lunchtime and continue through the afternoon. Locally temperatures will be warm enough for just rain, but further north and east there may be a chance for some freezing rain at onset. Otherwise winds will ramp up and we will get a good moderate to heavy rain off and on through the overnight into Monday as this storm system settles and stalls a bit over the Great Lakes. Warmer air will continue to pour in Monday and rain showers are likely to linger for the first half of the day as highs get into the middle 50s.The storm system will finally shift to our north and that means a return to more seasonal air, although we will still be a few degrees above normal to finish off the decade. overnight lows should fall into the 20s and with a northwest wind and some widespread lift there should be a bit of a lake reaction and we can expect scattered snow showers from Tuesday into Wednesday. Early indications show a slight warming yet again into Thursday and Friday of next week.