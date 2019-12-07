Rochester celebrates the holidays with the lighting of the Liberty Pole

Rochester N.Y. (WROC) – The holiday season is underway as the City of Rochester celebrates the lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host the ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on East Main Street in Rochester. The event will be followed by the family holiday parade, from the Liberty Pole to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The parade route will begin at Franklin Street and proceed on East Avenue, south on Broadway and west onto Court Street to end at the Roc Holiday Village. Those streets will be closed during the event.

Parade Route

Families can enjoy free ice skating at the park and kids crafts at the Holiday Village.

For more details about the event, click here.