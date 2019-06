ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester community members gathered on Saturday to celebrate World Refugee Day. Communities, businesses, schools, and faith groups took steps in solidarity with refugees.

Agencies including Rochester International Academy and Catholic Family Center hosted the event.

Those who attended got to take part in activities for children, listen to music, and try food from around the world.

A number of different dances were also performed at the event.

To learn more click here.