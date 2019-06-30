Rochester celebrates its first photojournalist’s work

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) The first person to capture Rochester’s skyline in photographs was Albert Stone and his work was on display on Sunday afternoon at Roc Brewing Company.

Stone was Rochester’s first full-time photojournalist. One hundred years ago he was working for The Rochester Herald, which later became the Democrat and Chronicle.

Stone went to great lengths to photograph Rochester from above. His great-great grandson is the owner of the only known prints of these pictures. He’s also the head of a non-profit called ROC Archive.